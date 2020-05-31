HALE COUNTY – The family of David H. Crump is sad to announce his passing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest on the family farm in Hale County. There will be no public service as per his wishes.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest on the family farm in Hale County. There will be no public service as per his wishes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2020.