David Harold Sutphin

Northpoint, AL - David Harold Sutphin Age 76, passed away on 9/28 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Service will be held at Memory Chapel on October 8, 202 at 1PM. Presiding clergy Rev. Roy Spears and Rev. Rick Taylor. Burial will take place at Memory Chapel Gardens. Visitation from 11:30AM – 1PM. Memory Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

David is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Julia Sutphin from Van, West Virginia. Brothers – Rodney Sutphin from College Station, Texas; Lowell Sutphin from Van, West Virginia. Sister – Diana Hill from Danville, West Virginia. David is survived by his wife Polly Sutphin, Northport, AL (34 years), daughters Amy Bailey (Lance) Northport, AL and Susan Powell (Jason) Northport, AL. Sisters – Nancy King from Van, West Virginia; Christina Gunnoe from Van West Virginia. Brothers – Tommy (Buddy) Sutphin from Van, West Virginia; Jerry (Barbara) Sutphin from Van, West Virginia; Russell (Rhonda) Sutphin from Van, West Virginia. Grandchildren – Madison Powell Northport, AL; Mason Bailey, Matthew Bailey, Major Bailey Mary Raegan Bailey – all of Northport, AL.

David was born and raised in Madison, West Virigina. He worked as a coal minder at Eastern Coal Company. He moved to Alabama due to coal mining and worked for Jim Walter Resources for over 25 years. He retired in 2006 with 38 years of coal mining. David loved fishing, he loved his girls and how proud he was of them. David loved riding his golf cart in the afternoon and spending time with his good friends and neighbors at the boat landing. David was a US Army Veteran and was proud of his service. His grandchildren were the loves of his life.

Pallbearers: Tom Croft – Northpoint, AL; Wayne Perry –Northpoint, AL; Glenn Canterberry –Duncanville, AL. Grandsons: Mason Bailey –Nothpoint, AL; Matthew Bailey –Northpoint, AL; Jackie Adkins –Brookwood, AL. (nephew).

Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Walter Mine #5, friends and neighbors of Beacon Point Subdivision.



