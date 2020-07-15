TUSCALOOSA - David Ivan Goins, age 65, passed away on July 9, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Clements officiating. Burial immediately followed in Memory Hill Gardens (Prayer Garden) with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Sue Nelson Goins; daughters, Pasha Goins McAbee (Brian) and Fallon Goins Evans (Lee); son, David Hunter Goins; grandchildren: Brady McAbee, Mary Hollis McAbee, Nelson McAbee, Fisher Evans, Carrington Evans, Bentlee Evans and Vivian Lee Evans; two sisters: Connie Jean Dean (Rick) of Charleston, W.Va. and Paula Marian (Ben) of Aflex, Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store