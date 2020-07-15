1/
David Ivan Goins
TUSCALOOSA - David Ivan Goins, age 65, passed away on July 9, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Clements officiating. Burial immediately followed in Memory Hill Gardens (Prayer Garden) with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Sue Nelson Goins; daughters, Pasha Goins McAbee (Brian) and Fallon Goins Evans (Lee); son, David Hunter Goins; grandchildren: Brady McAbee, Mary Hollis McAbee, Nelson McAbee, Fisher Evans, Carrington Evans, Bentlee Evans and Vivian Lee Evans; two sisters: Connie Jean Dean (Rick) of Charleston, W.Va. and Paula Marian (Ben) of Aflex, Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
