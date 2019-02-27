Home

Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
Northport, AL
David J. Forgac Obituary
NORTHPORT - David J. Forgac of Northport, Ala., formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. at the age of 65. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Northport Funeral & Cremation Service in Northport, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the David J. Forgac Aviation Scholarship Fund and can be sent C/O David J. Forgac Aviation Scholarship Fund 9704 Table Mountain Lane Ladson, SC 29456.
Additional information can be found at http://www.northportfuneralservice.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2019
