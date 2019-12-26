|
NORTHPORT - David Lamar Martin, age 53, of Northport, Ala., passed away on December 20, 2019 at UAB Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, December 27, 2019, with Father Gerald Holloway officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to Noon at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Crenshaw Martin and Betty Lou Rivers Martin.
Survivors include his daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Martin, Brittany Sabrina Martin, and Kimberly Paige Sanders; sons, Joshua David Martin and Daniel Jerimiah Martin; sisters, Patricia Dee Woods, Deborah Diane Tidmore, and Tina Marie Baggett; brother, Timothy Wayne Martin; and grandchildren, Madison Jane Martin and Savannah Grace Martin.
David worked at Tuscaloosa Police Department for 28 years and retired from the Alabama National Guard with 24 years of military service. He was a loving father, brother and a caring friend to all.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 26, 2019