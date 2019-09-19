|
GORDO - David Louis Holman, age 71, of Gordo, Ala., died August 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Holman Parker; and nephew, Bo Duffy.
Survivors include his wife, Iris Holman of Gordo, Ala.; two daughters, Traci Holman (Alan Ayerdis) of Las Vegas, Nev. and Stacy Holman Zenitz (Matt) of Northport, Ala.; son, Damian Delfino (Rose) of Westlake, Calif.; three grandchildren, Kenzi Ayerdis, River Delfino and Myles Zenitz; niece, Leigh Duffy of Gordo, Ala.; great-nieces and nephews, Emma, Ava, Jake and Jonah; and niece-in-law, Andrea Duffy.
David was born April 30, 1948 in Santa, Monica California to the late Horace P. Holman and Jeanette Drude Holman. He was a member of Gordo First United Methodist Church, a retired self-employed painter and a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 19, 2019