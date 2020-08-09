1/
David Michael Folsom
SUWANEE, GA. - David Michael Folsom, age 69, of Suwanee, Ga., passed away July 30, 2020 at Emory Midtown following a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.
David was born to Marjorie and Walter Folsom and raised in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He married his high school sweetheart Sallie and they have two children. He was an electrical engineer at ViaSat where he traveled the world working with satellite dish installations.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie; son, Brandon; daughter, Christine; son-in-law, Troy Westerfield; granddaughters, Kylee and Makayla Westerfield; and sister, Cindy.
A memorial service was held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel August 4 followed by his interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
