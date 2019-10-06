|
NORTHPORT - David Michiel Gardner, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Celebration of Life Services will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Battle-Friedman House Thursday, October 10, 2019. Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, is handling the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Leenay Gardner; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Inez Clenney; sister-in-law, Patricia Clenney Brown; nephews, Ben Bedsole (Angi) and Grady Gunnels.
Dave grew up in Childersburg, Ala., and graduated from the University of Alabama with B.A. degrees in both History and Communications. Dave worked at Gulf States Paper Corporation for 31 years as a photographer, with his work encompassing the areas of art, forestry, events, publications, and various Gulf States industries. His photographs such as those of the sculpture Tuska at North River Yacht Club will serve as his professional legacy. He retired in 2005.
Always preferring to be behind the camera, Dave had a unique sense of humor that endeared him to all those who knew him. His photos of family and his pets will be treasured. Co-workers and friends will remember his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others whenever needed.
Cathy and Dave loved to travel, and Mexico, California, and New Orleans were among their favorite destinations. An Alabama football fan, Dave also followed the University of Alabama basketball and gymnastics programs for many years. He and Cathy were among the founding members of the Medalist Club that supports the gymnastics program. Dave was an avid reader, a collector of vintage cameras, a completer of crossword puzzles, a history buff, and a lover of old movies. Their three cats, Katie, Kylie, and Thom were his special loves.
Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cathy Clenney Gardner of Northport; brother, Tommie L. Gardner (Celia) of Wedowee; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maribeth and Ken Bedsole of Abbeville; nieces, Courtney Gunnells, Robin Gardner and Celinda Gardner; great-nephews, Benjamin Bedsole, Jr., and Carter and Embree Gunnells; and great-nieces, AnnaBeth Bedsole and Anna Cate Gunnells; and treasured, longtime friend, Glenna G. Brown.
The family would like to express its appreciation to Tina Jones for her care and companionship and to the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, Parkinson's Foundation, or Hand in Paw Animal Assisted Therapy.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 6, 2019