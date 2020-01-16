|
|
HAMILTON - David Neil Moakley, age 40, of Hamilton, Ala., died January 13, 2020 in Hamilton, Ala. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Chuck Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carolyn E. Davis and Donald Neil Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Moakley of Hamilton, Ala.; daughter, Kaylee N. Moakley; sons, Dylan Moakley (Chelsea), Conner Moakley, Hayden Moakley, Nevin Moakley, Will Moakley and Drew Moakley; sisters, Ashley N. Stone (Josh) and Tina Mickelson (Jeremy); parents, Donald Moakley (Tami) and Cindy Mathews (Randy); grandparents, David and Nashie Epperson; grandchildren, Brantley, Easton, Paislee, Raelynn and Karringtyn.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Massey, Daniel Colburn, Tommy Stephens, Barry Kelley, Dylan Epperson, Ben Avery, Jordan Hurter and Joshua Hurter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 16, 2020