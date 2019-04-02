TUSCALOOSA - David Rayburn Moore, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 31, 2019 at Valor Rehab at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Randy Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Memory Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Everett Margine "Jean" Moore; sons, John David Moore and Larry Rayburn Moore (Rita), both of Tuscaloosa; parents, John Thomas and Dora Caroline Moore; sisters, Eva Butter (Ed) of Columbus, Miss. and Sarah Jean Robertson (Edward) of Northport, Alabama; brothers, Paul "Jake" Moore (Flora Mae) of Northport, Alabama and William "Bill" Moss (Barbara) of Northport, Alabama.

Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Coleman (Ronnie) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Regina "Gina" Causey (Ricky) of Suwanee, Georgia; grandchildren, Kim Buford (Bo), Stephanie Nodine (Todd), Jennifer White (Chris), Ray Moore, Diane Goss (Ben), Brian Coleman and Josh Causey; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was a decorated war hero as a part of the greatest generation, serving in World War II in Company A 629th Tank Destroyer Battalion in France, Belgium and Germany. He received several service medals, including the Good Conduct Medal and the European, African and Middle-Eastern Service Medal with two bronze stars. He also received the World War II Victory Medal. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and was there in the occupation of Europe. He was right at Berlin with General Patton when the war ended. He always said General Patton did not get the last word. As a private first class, he served in various roles. He drove all kinds of trucks, including the 2.5 ton truck (deuce and a half). He participated in infantry basic training. He was also a rifleman. After his military service, he was a lumberjack, and worked in the coal mines. He also gave devotionals on the radio.

In 1962, he went to work at BF Goodrich and built tires and worked in all areas of the plant. He was fondly known as "Mophead" because of his unmanageable curly hair. The name stuck and suited him and his outgoing personality. He never met a stranger. He never came home on time when he was out and about because he always ran into someone he knew. He retired from BF Goodrich in 1988.

He was an avid gardener and loved planting trees and pruning them. He grew all kinds of vegetables and fruit, but he really planted them for everyone else. He gave so much away each season. He was called Big Dad within the family by everyone. He loved his children and grandchildren. He was a long time member of Unity Baptist Church and Taylorville Baptist Church.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Aslam and Dr. Proctor who cared for him at DCH Regional Medical Center and Dr. Royal and Dr. Stracener who cared for him at the VA and Valor Rehab. Thank you to all of the wonderful nurses who cared for him. A special thank you goes to Jessie Manley and her sister Ann Richey who cooked and for him and sat with him over the last few years. He loved Jessie and Ann. Thank you, Jessie, for keeping him straight when he tried to so rogue. We will all miss him.

Pallbearers will be Ed Williamson, Danny Mattison, Randy Brown, Len Spiller, Morris Burroughs and Mike Meyers. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 2, 2019