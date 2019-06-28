Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
David Robert Barksdale Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - David Robert Barksdale, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Barry McGlothin officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
David was preceded in death by his father, Robert Barksdale; mother, Muriel Barksdale; sister, Patricia Noland; and granddaughter, Sarah Margaret Kizziah.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Barksdale Kizziah (Jon); brother, Larry Brooks Barksdale; grandchildren, Alyssa Kay Kizziah and Gracelyn Hope Kizziah.
If you looked up the phrase "Living Life to the Fullest", you would find a picture of David. Although his time here was too short, he left no stone unturned. His favorite hobbies were watching Alabama sports, cooking out with his family, listening to music, singing/playing guitars and hunting for reptiles. His wild adventures and sense of humor will be missed but forever remain in our memories.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brooks Barksdale, Dwayne's Towing and Grace Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 28, 2019
