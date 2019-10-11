Home

Serenity Chapel Funeral Home
1714 Avenue F
Birmingham, AL 35218
(205) 785-3520
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Englewood Baptist Church
9700 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Temple Deliverance Church
2512 Avenue D
Birmingham, AL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Temple Deliverance Church
2512 Avenue D
Birmingham, AL
Apostle David T. Daniel Jr.


1953 - 2019
Apostle David T. Daniel Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Apostle David T. Daniel, Jr., September 26, 1953 - October 4, 2019. Sacred Viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Englewood Baptist Church, 9700 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405. Saturday viewing will be October 12, 2019 from 9-11:30 a.m. with the celebration of life starting at 12 noon at Christ Temple Deliverance Church, 2512 Avenue D, Birmingham, AL 35218. Interment will follow at Zion Memorial Gardens. www.serenitychapel.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019
