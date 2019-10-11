|
TUSCALOOSA - Apostle David T. Daniel, Jr., September 26, 1953 - October 4, 2019. Sacred Viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Englewood Baptist Church, 9700 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405. Saturday viewing will be October 12, 2019 from 9-11:30 a.m. with the celebration of life starting at 12 noon at Christ Temple Deliverance Church, 2512 Avenue D, Birmingham, AL 35218. Interment will follow at Zion Memorial Gardens. www.serenitychapel.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 11, 2019