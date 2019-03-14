|
TUSCALOOSA - David T. Toxey, age 64, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 12, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.
He was preceded in death by his father, D.Z. Toxey; mother, Nell Toxey Moman; and brother, Donald Lee Toxey.
Survivors include his wife, Mitzi Mills Toxey; daughters, Anna Claire Toxey and Ashlyn Dee Toxey; sister, Dana Toxey Clements; and brother, DeWayne Paul Toxey.
David was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and graduated from Holt High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Alabama with a major in Public Relations and Marketing. Most of his working career has been in the food industry including 26 years with G&J Marketing as an independent contractor, Regional Manager and Vice President. David's passions were his family, his friends, and many business relationships, but his greatest passion was his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Gregory, Danny Green, Larry Gray, Stan Lee, Mike McClure and Randy Conklin.
Honorary pallbearers are doctors and nurses of MICU and TSICU of DCH Regional Medical Center, Dr. Sakina Kamal and staff; and employees, manufacturer reps, customers, and distributors of G&J Marketing Company.
