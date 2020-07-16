TUSCALOOSA - David Terrell Rutledge, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died peacefully in the arms of his family on Monday, July 13, 2020. The family will celebrate David's life with a private service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rutledge.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kelley Rutledge; daughters, Audra Cobble (David), Kaley Lee (Harrison) and Kathryn Rutledge; sons, Keith Rutledge (Sophia) and Kurt Rutledge (Caitlyn); mother, Norma Rutledge; and brother, Tim Rutledge (Jeana). David was "BeBe" to his grandchildren, Riley Cobble, Madilyn Tilley, Roman Cobble, Olivia Rutledge, David Lee, Lilia Rutledge, Skylar Reed and Emma Kelley Rutledge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alabama Kidney Foundation at 265 Riverchase Pkwy E, Suite 106, Birmingham, Ala, 35244.







