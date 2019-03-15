|
NORTHPORT - David Wilson, Sr., age 75, of Northport, Ala., died Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Gregg Morris church pastor, Rev. Matthew Wilson eulogist. Burial with military honors will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mr. David Wilson, Sr. will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, March 15, 2019, at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2019