TUSCALOOSA – David Wilson, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 26, 2020. Private family services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens Mausoleum with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, directing.
He was preceded in death by his son, Hiram David Wilson, Jr. and granddaughter, Tiffany Michelle Burns.
Survivors include wife, Rosalie Wilson; daughters, Peggy Jane Parsons (Philip) and Cathy Lynn Rodgers (Mark); grandchildren, Scott Rowan (Danielle), Brandy Crawford, Christina Hyers (Kelly) and Cynthia Parsons; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2020