TUSCALOOSA - Dawn Marlene Rodgers, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Breen Carey officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church located at 3800 University Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Dr. John A. Rodgers.
Survivors include her daughter, Holly Shepherd (Mark); son, Carl Rodgers (Andrea); grandson, J. Adam Shepherd; and great-grand-daughter, Charlotte Kate Ingram; siblings, Dorothy Urquhart, Donald DeBraal (Donna) and Jackie McGraw.
Dawn was born in Cicero, Ill. on May 11, 1932. She attended Carthage College, receiving a teaching degree. During her career she taught third grade, Home Economics, Science, and Reading, but her love was sewing and being a part of her church community.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hopewell Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 21, 2019