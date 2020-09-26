1/
Dawne Hickman Stone
1956 - 2020
Reform - Dawne Hickman Stone, of Reform Ala., age 63, born - December 14, 1956 and passed away on September 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester E Hickman and Marjorie B Hickman.
Survived by her husband, Robert L Stone, Jr.; sons, Keith (Leslie) Gammon and Cory (Lacey) Gammon; two exceptional grandchildren, Tavie Gammon and Martin Gammon; and fur babies, Max, Gizmo and Jack.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at New Hope Methodist Church, Gordo with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10:30-11 prior to services at the church.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
New Hope Methodist Church
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
New Hope Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
