Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gandy Funeral Home
9807 Alabama Hwy 17
Eutaw, AL 35462
205-372-4493
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Mt. Hebron, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dea Cheatem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dea Leslie Cheatem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dea Leslie Cheatem Obituary
BOLIGEE - Dea Leslie Cheatem, of Boligee/Mt. Hebron, Ala., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mt. Hebron, Ala. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in West Greene, Ala. with Gandy Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 1:30-5:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now