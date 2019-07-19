|
BOLIGEE - Dea Leslie Cheatem, of Boligee/Mt. Hebron, Ala., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Mt. Hebron, Ala. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in West Greene, Ala. with Gandy Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 1:30-5:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019