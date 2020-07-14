FOLEY - Deadina (Dedee) Guillani Cabassa, born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, on June 8, 1924, died in the Lord on July 10, 2020. She was the widow of the late Lieutenant Colonel Jaime L. Cabassa who predeceased her in May 1991.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gilda (Andrew) Cooper of Newnan, Georgia; and Rita (Danny) Thomas of Foley, Alabama; her four grandchildren, Anne (Thomas) Kostensky; Andrew Jaime Cooper; James (Rebekah) Thomas; and Daniel (Marla) Thomas; and her nine great-grandchildren, Ryan Kostensky, Bradley Kostensky, Gregory Kostensky, Ethan Thomas, Patrick Thomas, Victoria Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Elaina Thomas and Jameson Thomas.

A faithful wife and mother, Dedee spent much of her time assisting her husband in the many duties of an Army officer's wife. She also offered her volunteer services to Hospice of West Alabama and shared her incredible gifts and talents with many ladies' associations and Army hospitals in the communities in which she lived. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She died believing in Jesus and in the hope of the Resurrection of Christ. In your charity, please pray for the repose of her soul.

A memorial Mass will be held for Mrs. Cabassa at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 601 West Laurel Avenue, Foley, Alabama in the near future. Dedee will be interred with her husband Jaime at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama, in a private service.

Pallbearers are Andrew L. Cooper, Danny H. Thomas, Andrew Jaime Cooper, James Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Ryan Kostensky, Bradley Kostensky, Gregory Kostensky, Ethan Thomas and Patrick Thomas.

Memorial donations may be made to her church, St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church.





