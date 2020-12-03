Dean Covington, Jr.

Rome - It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the passing of Dean Covington, Jr., age 79, of Rome, GA, on November 29, 2020, at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation in Rome, Georgia.

Dean was born on December 18, 1940, in Rome, GA, son of the late Dean, Sr. and Elsie Covington. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Claudette, to whom he was married for 24 years, and his brother Bill, who was killed in action in Vietnam. Dean attended Central Primary School and graduated from Darlington School in 1959. He then attended the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He graduated with an A. B. degree from Shorter College in 1962 and earned his L. L. B. degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1965. Upon graduation, he moved to Atlanta and was a trust officer for First National Bank of Atlanta. Subsequently, he and his family moved to Tuscaloosa, AL, where he was employed as General Counsel for Gulf States Paper Company. Later, he moved to Rome where he worked as a financial advisor until his retirement in 2017. His most recent employment was at McDonald Wealth Management and Greater Rome Bank.

Dean loved playing and coaching sports, particularly tennis, and running and snow skiing. He was the coach for Rome's Three Swim Club, played varsity tennis at Shorter College, and made first team Mid-South Football while at Darlington.

He is survived by his children, Chris Covington (Jamie) of Red Bay, FL, Catherine Pugh (Mark) of Mountain Brook, AL, and Anna Covington Owens of Clarksville, TN; his siblings, Bob Covington (Carol) of Atlanta, Richard Covington (Adrienne) of Paris, France, Barbara Covington-Walker (Steve) of Hinesburg, VT, and David Covington of Rome, as well as six grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. Additionally, he is survived by his step-children, Tracie Kanelos (Nick), Angie Knight (Jason), Kellie Clonts, and Chip Gilleland (Kristy). He also had 6 step-grandchildren, including Avery Ash, who he was particularly close to.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 3:30pm at Rome Memorial Park, 2446 Cedartown Hwy., Rome, GA 30161, with Father Austin Goggans officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, GA 30161 on Saturday from 2 until 3pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, Georgia 30161 or to Children Healthcare of Atlanta, AFLAC Cancer Center. Both of which were very dear to Dean's heart.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.



