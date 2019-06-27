COKER - Dean Vaughn, age 71, of Coker, Ala., passed away June 25, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Dr. Ken Cheek officiating. A private graveside service will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Clay Vaughn; mother, Ora Mae Vaughn; and father-in-law, Leslie Jerome Patton.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Patton Vaughn; daughters, Christy Tidmore (Eric) and Katie Shaddix (Jonathan); stepsons, Matt Sanders (Sherri) and Brad Sanders (Amanda); brother, Jimmy Vaughn (Diane); grandchildren, Carter and Preston Tidmore, Garrett and Jacob Shaddix, Evan, Jack and Edith Sanders, and Izzy and Les Sanders; and mother-in-law, Eva Patton.

Dean was born July 28, 1947 in Buhl, Ala. In 1965, he graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School, where he was voted "Most Humorous". His career spanned over 42 years in Radiology. He attended Chapel Hill Baptist Church. He had a great love for his wife, children and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was always the life of the party and was love by everyone he met.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Ballard, Andrew Ballard, Eric Tidmore, Jonathan Shaddix, Matt Sanders and Brad Sanders.

Honorary pallbearers are Mike and Janice Ballard, JC and Barbara Jones, Gene and Allene Windhim, Reggie, Ladonna and Presley Malone, Steve and Kathy Johnson, Ferrill and Sarah Mitchell, Randy and Marian Mims, Thursday night domino friends, The Northport Hardees' Office, Robertson Banking, employees of Alabama Power, Kindred Home Health, and all first responders.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Chapel Hill Youth Ministries. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary