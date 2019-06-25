|
|
FAYETTE – Deborah "Debbie" Porter, age 65, of Fayette, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Fayette Memorial Center. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Porter Cemetery. Derek Porter will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Porter; sons, Derek (Stephanie), David and Dru (Lindsay) Porter; daughter, Dana Perkins (Jonathon); brother, Mack Howell; sisters, Julia Concord and Susan Howell; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death her parents, Gene and Carol Howell; grandparents, W.O. and Era Jane McCaleb, Brady and Katie Howell; nieces, Latisha and Hannah Terry; brother-in-law, Ricky Long; and uncle, W.A. "Peavine" Cannon.
Debbie was the oldest child of Carol and Gene Howell. She was married to the love of her life Danny Porter on August 8, 1972 and together they began their family in September 1973. They were the parents of Derek, David, Dana and Dru Porter, as well as being the proud grandparents of ten grandchildren.
Debbie was a woman filled with love for her whole family and there was precious little she would not do for them if it was within her power to do so. She spent the majority of her life dedicated to the helping of others, whether as a second mom to her siblings as they grew up, or as a loving "Nana" in helping to rear some of her precious grandchildren.
Debbie was always willing to give of herself in order to help someone else, unfortunately, in the later years of her life, due to illness she was robbed of the ability to do so any more. Even though, she got to the point that she was no longer physically able to do the things she once enjoyed, she never forgot who she loved and why. She will be missed by all who knew her yet she will one day be seen again, by those who love the Lord, as did she.
Pallbearers will be David Porter, Dru Porter, Jonathon Perkins, Kaleb Perkins, Abram Porter, and Jake Perkins.
Arrangements are being handled by Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 25, 2019