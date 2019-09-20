|
TUSCALOOSA - Deborah "D.B." Edwards Nixon, age 62, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 13, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 20, 2019