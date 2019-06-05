|
NORTHPORT – Deborah L. Smith, age 69, of Northport, Ala., died June 1, 2019. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Life Point Church of God with Pastor Tony Home officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roswell Yorke and mother, Georgiana Yorke.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Smith of Northport, Ala.; daughters, Amy L. Cochran of Centreville, Ala. and Lori L. Bradshaw of Fla.; sons, Kevin M. Smith of Clanton, Ala. and Jason W. Smith of Northport, Ala.; sisters, Donna Mobley and Joann Caudill of Ga., and Diane Francis of Fla.; brother, Roswell W. Yorke of Ga.; and grandchildren, Makayla Smith, Macin Cochran, Zain Cochran, Kade Burt, Kaleb Marcum and Alex Cochran, all of Ala., Darren and Warren of Va., and Amelia and Audrey of Ill.
Deborah was a loving wife and partner of 53 years to her husband and a loving mother to her four children and ten grandchildren. She passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was the matriarch of the family with her children and grandchildren checking on her constantly.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from June 5 to June 7, 2019
