1/
Deborah Marcum Corley
{ "" }
Deborah Marcum Corley, age 62, of Cottondale, AL, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services and burial will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday morning one hour prior to services. Bro. David Kelley will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Deborah was survived by her husband, Larry Corley and many other relatives and friends.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
