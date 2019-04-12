|
|
NORTHPORT - Deborah Miklic Frazee, age 54, of Northport, Ala. went to be with her Lord April 9, 2019 at DCH Regional Center. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Magnolia North. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Spencer Hill Cemetery with Joe Jones officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Miklic; and grandparents, Sidney and Essie Clements and Herman and Audie Miklic.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Miklic; and several cousins.
Debbie was known by family and friends for her love for her horses. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Clements, Sidney Harold Clements, Lance Collins, Bobby Dyer, John Murry Kuykendall, Matthew Miklic and Shane Naugher.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019