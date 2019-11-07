|
COTTONDALE - Debra Ann Hoskinson, age 57, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away on October 31, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Bro. Tony Body officiating.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Fournier; and mother, Margaret Crane Fournier.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Ellis Hoskinson; daughters, Laura Ann McGee and Christine Marie Fournier; sister, Tammy Fournier; brother, John Fournier; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Debbie was born on August 16, 1962 in Hartford, Connecticut. She loved her family and especially loved her role as Nana; you could always find her cheering on her grandkids from the sideline with a sweet tea in her hand. She loved to travel and was an animal advocate. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Debbie's memory to the Canine Compassion Fund which provides care and homes for senior canines. www.caninecompassionfund.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 7, 2019