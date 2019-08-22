|
|
GORDO - Debra Ann Wilburn Stephens, age 61, of Gordo, Ala., passed away August 18, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, David Stephens; daughter, Margaret LeAnn Gregg; sons, Jeremy H. Gregg (Jennifer) and Zach Lindal Gregg (Brittaney); ten grandchildren, David, Shyla, Adeline, Avery, Luna, Chloe, Nick, Kat, Savannah and Zack.
Debra was born August 31, 1957 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late Jack Wilburn and Ann Carden Wilburn. She was a homemaker.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 22, 2019