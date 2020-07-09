COKER - Debra Freeman Wheatley passed away from this life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Barnett Freeman; father, Homer Howard Freeman; and father-in-law, Glendon Wheatley.
She is survived by her husband, love of her life for forty-seven years, Terry Glenn Wheatley; daughter, Kerri Lynn Wheatley (Ben); son, Wesley Kyle Wheatley; precious grandson, Charles Michael Lowery; sisters, Linda Newman (Gary), Judy Perkins (David) and Carolyn Smith (Windle); brother, Jerome Freeman (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at noon at Northport Church of God, with Rev. Greg Strickland and Rev. Paul Champion officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with burial at Sunset Memorial Park following.
Pallbearers will be Joey Dodson, Bruce Freeman, Ronnie Howard, Randy Sullivan, Dale Bobo and Mike Ousley.
Honorary pallbearers include the Northport Church of God family, and her fellow employees, students, and professors of the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Hospice of West Alabama or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.