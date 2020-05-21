|
TUSCALOOSA - Delbert W. Fisher, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at DCH Medical Center on May 18, 2020, just two months shy of his 90th birthday.
Born July 27, 1930, in Caldwell, Kans., Delbert was the oldest of ten children. First in his family to attend college, he obtained a Bachelor of the Arts and a Master's degree from Loyola University. He attended Indiana University to obtain an Education Doctorate Degree in 1972, and that is also where he met Nancy Capozzolo whom he married on May 7, 1972. After several moves and the birth of their two children, Jeffry and Julia, Del and Nancy settled in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1980. Del was an Adult Education Coordinator in the Education Department at the V.A. Hospital in Tuscaloosa until his retirement in 2000. Always an active volunteer in the Catholic Churches in Tuscaloosa and Catholic Social Services of West Alabama, he also volunteered to teach English as a Second Language and was an active blood donor. Del had a heart for service and dedication and has touched countless lives by his work and by his example.
Delbert was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, but they are reunited now in Heaven.
He is survived by his son, Jeffry T. Fisher, of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and his daughter, Julia (Ernie) Strauss of Atlanta, Ga.
Delbert's life will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi University Parish in Tuscaloosa. Visitation with the family will begin around 1:30 p.m. and a funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 21, 2020