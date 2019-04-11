|
|
AMARILLO, TEXAS - Della Harkey Dunn Wiesen, age 94, of Amarillo, Texas, died April 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Private entombment will be held at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Vernon Harkey; sister, Iterria Harkey Lee; brother, Doyle Harkey; her first husband, H. Palmer Dunn; and her second husband, Charles M. Wiesen.
Della is survived by daughter, Pamela Dunn Weems and husband Russell of Roswell, N.M.; grandchildren, Ryan Weems and wife Sara of Fort Worth, Texas and Lauren Weems Perry and husband Chase of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ava Weems, Olivia Weems, Emma Perry and Elyse Perry; brothers, Douglas Harkey and wife Verna Lynn of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Derwood Harkey of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sisters, Joyce Farmer and Jane Rogers both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; step-children, Linda Wiesen Winton and husband Dennis of Arlington, Texas and Mark Wiesen and wife Kathy of Spring, Texas; many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
Special thank you to True Blessings for their loving care and dedication, and to Kim Huseman, Della's personal assistant for the past several years.
The family suggests memorials be made to The Della Dunn Scholarship, c/o Amarillo College, PO Box 447, Amarillo, TX 79178.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2019