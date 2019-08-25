Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Delma Jean Medders


1938 - 2019
Delma Jean Medders Obituary
VANCE – Delma Jean Medders, age 80, of Vance, Ala., died August 22, 2019, at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Clary officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5 -7 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. and Viva Mae Hutchins; husband, Casta Medders; grandchildren, Matthew and Jake Whitehead; brothers, Leroy Hutchins, Billy Hutchins, Ray Hutchins; and sister, Brenda Payne.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Whitehead of Vance, Ala.; son, Scott Medders (Donna) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sisters, Patsy Reed (Festus) and Sue Strickland (Strick), both of Northport, Ala.; and grandchildren, Russell Andrews, Jr. of Northport, Ala., and Deacon Medders and Mabry Medders both of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Delma Jean was born in Bibb County and graduated from West Blocton High School Class of 1956. She worked at Bryce Hospital for 32 years, 31 of which were 11-7 shift. Afterwards, she worked in home health and in addition, worked with the elderly up until four years ago. All these jobs suited her servant heart. She provided exceptional care to her grandchildren. She believed that good character and good soup were both made at home. Therefore, we had her grandchildren there as much as possible in their early years. She was a tireless worker and a great cook and homemaker. She loved to help others, exhibiting the Golden Rule in deed. She never shirked a task. She really enjoyed watching her grandchildren's ballgames, and other events, travelling all over the southeast to watch baseball especially. She loved her family deeply. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church for 43 years.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Hutchins, Neal Hutchins, Patrick Hutchins, Roger Hutchins, Danny Hutchins, Wayne Hutchins, David Camp, Jamey Payne, Brian Blake, and Logan Strickland.
Honorary pallbearers are Greg and Susan Hamrick, residents and staff of Hamrick Highlands Assisted Living, staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 25, 2019
