Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Delois G. Mitchell, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 28, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 12 noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park. Service licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. Marzett Hinton, director. Visitation will be 12 noon – 6 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
