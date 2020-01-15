|
|
COTTONDALE - Delores Ann Kirk, age 86, of Cottondale, Alabama, passed away January 13, 2020, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. Services will be held at Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Reverends Jimmy Garner and Jon Wiggins will officiate. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert "Gene" Kirk; her parents, Charles and Mamie Graham; brothers, Leon, Mittie Sr. and Kembrew Graham; and sisters Marguerite Styres, Evelyn Dutton, Ruby Marcum Dutton, Eulalia Parker and Nellie Wallace.
Survivors include her children, Reggie Kirk (Joan), Teresa Freeman (Bob), Sharon Ballenger (Bobby) and Mike Kirk (Teresa); and her brother Charles Graham. She has 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ann was born September 12, 1933. She grew up in the Kaulton Community with a strong work ethic, living in a household of many brothers and sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, great-mawmaw and "Aunt Ann". She loved to go camping, especially if her children and grandchildren were going also. She did all sorts of crafts, but her favorites were ceramics and painting. She was a very skilled seamstress and worked for many years doing alterations.
She was a longtime member of Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church where she sang with a beautiful alto voice in the choir. She taught Sunday School for 45 years combined. More than 35 of those years were in the preschool department at Skyland, which she dearly loved. She taught Acteens and coached girls' softball and continued to have close contact with many of the girls
The family is extremely grateful for the loving care she received from all the staff, for over a year, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab. It was evident by her smiles when they would walk in the room to care for her.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Rodney, Jeremy, Ryan and Justin Kirk, and Chris and Nick Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Leonard Jones, loving members of Skyland Blvd. Baptist Church, Heritage Health Care and Rehab and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama and Skyland Boulevard Baptist Church, Church Building Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 15, 2020