Delores Shults Simmons
NORTHPORT – Delores Shults Simmons, age 68, of Northport, Ala., died August 7, 2020, at UAB Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Lifepointe Church of God with Rev. Ken Andrews, Rev. Tony Mahathy, and Rev. Eugene McCarley officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2020.
