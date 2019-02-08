|
TUSCALOOSA - Deloris "Lois" Kennedy Cole, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Funeral services for Mrs. Deloris Kennedy Cole will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Frank Kennedy, Sr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Deloris Kennedy Cole will be held on today, February 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019