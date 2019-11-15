|
NORTHPORT - Deloris Itra Burroughs, age 67, of Northport, Ala., passed away November 11, 2019 at St. Martin's in the Pines Hospice. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church in Romulus. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Verdo Burroughs; father, William "Bill" R. Glover; mother, Deloris "Itra" Glover; and sister, Patsy Cooley.
Survivors include her sons, Bradley Burroughs, Brian Burroughs and Jeremy Burroughs; sisters, Sue Wise and Donia Joes; brother, Larry Glover; mother-in-law, Helen Patrich Burroughs; and grandchildren, Alex Burroughs, Samuel Burroughs and Benji Burroughs.
Deloris graduated from Akron High School in 1970 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Alabama. The most important thing in her heart was worshiping the Lord Jesus and telling others about him. The relationship she had with her husband, Richard, was one rarely seen.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019