Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Demetrick Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Demetrick D. Watkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Demetrick D. Watkins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Demetrick D. Watkins, age 43, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 2, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now