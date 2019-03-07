|
TUSCALOOSA - Demetrick D. Watkins, age 43, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died March 2, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 7, 2019