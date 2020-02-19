Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Dennis Allan Johnson Obituary
NORTHPORT – Dennis Allan Johnson, age 62, of Northport, Ala., passed away on February 16, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Dennis was born on October 9, 1957 to Sam H. and Maurine Simpson Johnson in Tuscaloosa, Ala. He lived his entire life on Watermelon Road in Northport.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bobby Sanders officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020
