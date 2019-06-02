Home

Dennis Wayne Harper Obituary
AKRON - Dennis Wayne Harper, age 65, of Akron, Ala., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Princeton Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from Rhodes Chapel with Rev. Charles Spence officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes Greensboro Chapel directing. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby Louise Wheat; his companion of 20 years; one daughter; three sons; two sisters; two brothers; and ten grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 2, 2019
