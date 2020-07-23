BERRY - Denver W. Davis, age 91, of Berry, Ala., passed away on July 21, 2020 at home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Campground Methodist Church Cemetery for all friends and family that are able to attend. Magnolia Chapel North is directing.He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Nell Griffin Davis, parents, Delbert and Essie Davis; great-grandson, Easton Parker; two brothers and seven sisters.Survivors include his daughters, Rafae Parker and Linda Hunter (John); sons, Donald Davis (Marilyn) and Terence Davis. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Leslie Faulkner, Jed Parker, (Kristi), Kristin Busche (John), Courtney Bearden (James), Haley Haynes (Don), Sarah Lake, Carson Lake, Hayden Lake, Anna Lake, Emma Parker, Krimson Parker, Berkeley Parker, Griffin Bearden, Oliver Bearden, and Audree Busche, and a very special friend, Billie Robinson (Jasper).Denver was a veteran of the United States Navy, enlisting in 1945 and a veteran of WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired with over 20 years of service with the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and over 15 years with Shelton State Community College (Technical School).Pallbearers will be Jed Parker, Carson Lake, Hayden Lake, Ricky Farley, Randy Cannon, Chad Christian, and J.C. Gilliam.Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors of the Berry, Northside, Samantha, and New Lexington communities, all domino players at Buzzy Oswalt's, McAbee Center and Sunday morning players at the old house and Samantha Volunteer Fire Department, Sara Boatright, all of his nieces and nephews and their families, Bobby Watkins and family, Lynn Watkins and family, Blake Cannon and family, Mike Jones and family, Mr. Swiney, Larry Swiney and family, Rodney Gilliam, Todd Gilliam, Rhonda Gilliam, Pam Gilliam, Dr. Wilhite and his staff and family, Dusty Pearson and family, DCH Hospital, Jan Cannon, Melana Minor, Jamie Robertson, the entire Amedysis Hospice staff, Linda Cunningham, Lawanda Dockery and family, Jan Vincent and family, Robin Fondren and family, NHS Class of 72 friends, Billy Curington, Mack McCorkle and family, Kent Kesler, Roy Heitritter and family, Darlene Shillinger, Wayne Cope, Paccar Engine Company employees, Alan Bearden and family, Greg and Cindy Long, Bobby Connell and family, Dale Watson, Ronne Smith and family, Lisa Woods, Rick Edwards, New Hope Baptist Church, Bro. Max Stripling and Elaine, and Peco Foods Inc.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Campground Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or Samantha Volunteer Fire Department.