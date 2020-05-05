|
DUNCANVILLE – Deroy Simpson Wood, age 94, of Duncanville, Ala., died April 30, 2020. Private Graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.
He was born in Elrod, Ala. and lived until age 13 at Pioneer Lumber Company Camp in Elrod. There he fished the Sipsey River and hunted the land with his dad and had a wonderful life. He spoke of it often, reminiscing with a smile and laughter, the adventures he had at the camp.
He loved to ride the Old Steam Engine train that pulled the logs to the mill. His dad was train engineer.
At age 13 he and his family moved to Duncanville, Ala.
He attended Tuscaloosa County High and went into the Army at age 18 serving his country in Germany and at the Battle of the Bulge, Belgium.
He married and raised three children and was a wonderful father and husband working at the VA for 39 years and painting houses as a side job. He provided well for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Simpson and Lena Pearl Woods.
He is survived by his wonderful wife, Mary Lois (Burroughs) Wood; his daughter, Marilyn Roberts (Tim); his daughter, Helen Hagel (John); his son, Larry Wood (Donna); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He lived a long, full life on this earth and now has a new home in Heaven. No more suffering. Praise God. Amen.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 5, 2020