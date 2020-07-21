1/1
Derwood Harkey
TUSCALOOSA - Derwood Harkey, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Walker officiating. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Harkey and Vernon Harkey; wife, Ima Dean Harkey; sisters, Della Wiesen and Iteria Lee; and brother, Doyle Harkey.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Farmer and Jane Rogers of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Douglas Harkey of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Martine Miles.
Derwood was born and raised in Tuscaloosa County. He served our country during the Korean War. He worked at Russell S. Lee Flooring for 57 years and during his retirement he enjoyed working part-time at Phifer Wire's Green Acres Facility.
Pallbearers are his nephews, Kenny Lee, Ray Petty, Dennis Harkey, Allen Collins, Dennis Sudduth, and Owen Watkins.
Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Russell S. Lee Flooring and Phifer Wire/Green Acres.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of West Alabama.





Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
July 21, 2020
The short time I knew Mr. Derwood, he was a really nice person, and will be truly missed.
Jackie Cunningham
Friend
July 21, 2020
Lots of memories to this family I have loved so much. May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. Please
accept my sincere condolences.”
Nell Naugher
Friend
July 21, 2020
We lived by Aunt Dean and Uncle Derwood for for years. My kids grew up calling them Uncle Derwood and Aunt Dean. We loved them so very much! We had many talks sitting in the grass between our yards. My kids Toby and Danielle went to the garden with them many times. My daughter would sit on a stool and watch Aunt Dean cook. We went to church with Derwood at First United Church for years. Derwood would always cook breakfast for the men on Sundays. He will be truly missed! We love you Uncle Derwood!
Debra Smith
Friend
July 20, 2020
May God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Derwood and Dean Harkey, lifelong friends of Frank and Lovis Woods...sweet memories always close to our hearts.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
God Bless. Love and Prayers.
Debbie Woods, Columbus MS
Friend
