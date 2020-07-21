TUSCALOOSA - Derwood Harkey, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Walker officiating. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Harkey and Vernon Harkey; wife, Ima Dean Harkey; sisters, Della Wiesen and Iteria Lee; and brother, Doyle Harkey.He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Farmer and Jane Rogers of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Douglas Harkey of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Martine Miles.Derwood was born and raised in Tuscaloosa County. He served our country during the Korean War. He worked at Russell S. Lee Flooring for 57 years and during his retirement he enjoyed working part-time at Phifer Wire's Green Acres Facility.Pallbearers are his nephews, Kenny Lee, Ray Petty, Dennis Harkey, Allen Collins, Dennis Sudduth, and Owen Watkins.Honorary pallbearers are the employees of Russell S. Lee Flooring and Phifer Wire/Green Acres.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of West Alabama.