MOUNDVILLE - Desri McKinney Hartley, age 52, of Moundville, Ala., died May 6, 2019 at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, Magnolia Chapel South with Rev. Charles Herron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Karen McKinney.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Carl Hartley; sons, Cortney D. Colburn (Samantha) and Rusty W. Colburn (Halie) of Centreville, Ala.; daughters, Tammy H. Gulledge (Billy) and Autumn H. Kelley (Barry); sisters, Robbie Jones (Craig) and Brenda Reid; grandchildren whom she was so proud of, Lucy, Daniel, Allie, Cheyanna, Tommy, Jaden, Joanna, Riley, Logan (Parker) and Carlie (Brandon); and great- granddaughter, Gabbie Duncan.
Special thanks to Russell Weeden, Paige Robertson and Patrick Howard with Hale Co. EMS, and Kevin Davis with Moundville Police Dept.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hale Co. EMS or Hale Co. Animal Shelter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2019