Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Desri Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desri McKinney Hartley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Desri McKinney Hartley Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Desri McKinney Hartley, age 52, of Moundville, Ala., died May 6, 2019 at home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, Magnolia Chapel South with Rev. Charles Herron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Karen McKinney.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Carl Hartley; sons, Cortney D. Colburn (Samantha) and Rusty W. Colburn (Halie) of Centreville, Ala.; daughters, Tammy H. Gulledge (Billy) and Autumn H. Kelley (Barry); sisters, Robbie Jones (Craig) and Brenda Reid; grandchildren whom she was so proud of, Lucy, Daniel, Allie, Cheyanna, Tommy, Jaden, Joanna, Riley, Logan (Parker) and Carlie (Brandon); and great- granddaughter, Gabbie Duncan.
Special thanks to Russell Weeden, Paige Robertson and Patrick Howard with Hale Co. EMS, and Kevin Davis with Moundville Police Dept.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hale Co. EMS or Hale Co. Animal Shelter.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
Download Now