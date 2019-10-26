Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Aliceville First United Methodist Church
Dessie Sue Woodruff

Dessie Sue Woodruff Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Dessie Sue Woodruff, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and formerly of Aliceville, Ala., died October 24, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Aliceville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Aliceville with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 26, 2019
