Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Arbor Springs Baptist Church
Dessree Smith


1941 - 2019
Dessree Smith Obituary
NORTHPORT - Dessree Smith, age 78, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 9, 2019 at Park Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands and nine siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Melinda Montgomery (Scott) of Northport, Ala. and Virginia Hunnicutt (Allen); son, Dennis McMillian (Beth) of Northport, Ala.; sister, Gertha Elliott of Northport, Ala.; and grandchildren, Nikolai Robb (Keith), Jonathan de Trujillo (Nicole), Matthew McMillian, Hayden Robb, Alexander Robb, Brady de Trujillo and Landen Scott.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan de Trujillo, Matthew McMillian, Scott Montgomery, Daniel Livingston, Keith Robb and Jonathan Thrasher.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 11, 2019
