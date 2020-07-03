1/1
Deward Barger
BROOKWOOD - Deward Barger, age 87, of Brookwood, Ala., passed away June 29, 2020. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Christian Union Church Cemetery, Brookwood, Ala. with Douglas Dailey officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Barger; daughter, Kay Vandyne (David); sisters, Dean Lyons, Ann Dailey and Paulette Krall; brother, Bobby Barger; grandchildren, Cody Vandyne and Dylan Vandyne (Nammah); great grandson, Atticus Vandyne; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Lugo.
He was a longtime employee of Drummond Coal, and was manager of Dragline Maintenance. He retired after 35 years of service.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Christian Union Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
