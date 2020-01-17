|
TUSCALOOSA - Dewey Lee Williams, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 13, 2020. Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Edna Mae Vernatter Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Jean "CJ" Williams; daughter, Beth (Dwain) Pate; sons, David and Mitchell (Katrina) Williams; Fred (Marsha), Tim (Sissy), Danny (Lauri) and Jamie McKinley; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Williams served his country as an Airman 3rd Class in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955, including a tour of duty in the Korean War. He also served 22 years as an Alabama State Trooper, retiring at the rank of Corporal. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church for many years.
He loved camping and fishing, and traveling the U.S. with his beloved CJ. In 1984 he organized and was Director of Chapter J of the GWRRA. In recent years, his favorite past time was having the privilege of watching Millie Harper and Wyatt Smith grow in the Lord, and spending precious time with his 'little pud' Cheyenne Pritchett.
Pallbearers will be Joe Williams, Adam Hulsey, Brian Rubio, Josh Pate, Matthew McKinley, Casey McKinley, Ethan McKinley and Lane McKinley.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Wyatt's Sunday School Class and The Sunlighters of Valley View Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Valley View Sunlighters Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020