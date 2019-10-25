Home

Dezeree Lowe Obituary
NORTHPORT - Dezeree Lowe, age 87, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Second Baptist Church with Rev. H. P. Thomas Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 25, 2019
